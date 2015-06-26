News
Smoke reported at Hamilton County Jail
A Hamilton County Jail inmate faces more trouble after setting off a false alarm in the building.
Just after 10:00pm the Chattanooga Fire Department received a report of smoke on the 5th floor of the jail. When they arrived firefighters discovered an inmate had set off a powdered fire extinguisher. Following the jail emergency plan, prisoners in the area were evacuated to other secure areas as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
Officials are working to find the inmate responsible.