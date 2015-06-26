A 7-year-old with cerebral palsy reached out to Peyton and the football superstar responded with a heartwarming letter. Ayden and his family are big fans of Manning and the Broncos. After their season ended his mom Rebecca Baker wrote Manning a letter on her son's behalf telling him about Ayden's dreams to become a Broncos superstar.

Rebecca Baker, Ayden's mother: "It says keep working to reach your goals and dreams, I am pulling for you. your friend Peyton Manning. And then he put his number 18. Well I know, I saw on his face he just lit up. he had me read it to him over and over and over. and the night we put it in a frame he just sat there and stared at it. he just said that's his new friend, Peyton."

