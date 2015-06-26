UPDATE: We're learning more about the six victims who died Thursday in a major crash on I-75 N in Ooltewah.







Chattanooga Police released the names of the victims Friday evening after notifying families.









One of them include Jason Ramos, 36, who was killed when he was traveling from Dalton to Ohio to visit friends and family.









Ramos moved to Dalton two years ago when he became the assistant director of residential life at Dalton State College.









Ramos lived and worked on campus and became close with Director of Residential Life Natali Bates. She was one of the last to see him before leaving.









“He was well prepared for him to before a trip so we didn't have to do anything or take care of anything. We had done it call,” Bates said.









Little did Bates know it was the last time she was see her friend and colleague.









Ramos was one of six killed Thursday in a massive crash on I-75 North. Six others were injured.









Bates says he had a passion for the housing program at Dalton State where he considered the people and students he worked with family.









“Whether it was work or not work he was always here and always with our students and it was a very special relationship that he had,” Bates added.









Ramos cared about the relationships with those around him and had a love for storytelling and humor and those characters helped make the atmosphere around Dalton State a better place.









“He's a contributor to society and he's someone who makes things better, who makes people better. And I don't think there's a higher compliment, really,” Bates said.









Ramos will also be remembered for starting the Birdfeeder program at Dalton State.









It helped make sure no student went hungry.





Covenant Funeral and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



