News
TN, GA officials weigh in on Supreme Court ruling
As the United States Supreme Court ruled Friday on the case of Obergefell v. Hodges which overturned fours states' decision on banning same-sex marriage, officials began to issue news releases.
Friday, June 26th 2015, 1:32 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 26th 2015, 1:40 pm EDT
As the United States Supreme Court ruled Friday on the case of Obergefell v. Hodges which overturned fours states' decision on banning same-sex marriage, officials began to issue news releases:
Statewide in Tennessee, county clerks received an email that stated:
"We have been advised by the Tennessee Attorney General that county clerks may begin issuing marriage licenses immediately under the U. S. Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell. The Attorney General will hold a press conference at 2:00 pm central time at which time this will be formally announced, but county clerks do not need to wait for the press conference to begin issuing marriage licenses."
Chattanooha Mayor Andy Berke tweeted:
"No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family." #LoveWins
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said:
"The people of Tennessee have recently voted clearly on this issue. The Supreme Court has overturned that vote. We will comply with the decision and will ensure that our departments are able to do so as quickly as possible."
Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens said:
“Today the Supreme Court of the United States ruled the Constitution requires a state to license a marriage between two people of the same sex and to recognize a marriage between two people of the same sex when their marriage was lawfully licensed and performed out of state. It does not permit bans on same-sex marriage. In our system of government, the Supreme Court bears the ultimate responsibility for determining the constitutionality of our laws. Once the Supreme Court has ruled, its Order is the law of the land. As such, Georgia will follow the law and adhere to the ruling of the Court.”