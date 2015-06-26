As the United States Supreme Court ruled Friday on the case of Obergefell v. Hodges which overturned fours states' decision on banning same-sex marriage, officials began to issue news releases:









Statewide in Tennessee, county clerks received an email that stated:









"We have been advised by the Tennessee Attorney General that county clerks may begin issuing marriage licenses immediately under the U. S. Supreme Court's ruling in Obergefell. The Attorney General will hold a press conference at 2:00 pm central time at which time this will be formally announced, but county clerks do not need to wait for the press conference to begin issuing marriage licenses."





Chattanooha Mayor Andy Berke tweeted:





"No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family." #LoveWins









Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said:









"The people of Tennessee have recently voted clearly on this issue. The Supreme Court has overturned that vote. We will comply with the decision and will ensure that our departments are able to do so as quickly as possible."





Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens said:







