UPDATE: One of the victims in the fatal crash on I-75 was laid to rest Monday. Brian Gallaher, 37, was one of six people killed in the wreck. He was a popular band director at Ocoee Middle School for 14 years.





His trumpet sat on an empty chair during his funeral at Westmore Church of God on Monday afternoon.





"The way that he was able to walk into a middle school classroom of 100 plus kids at one time,

and be able to have their attention, make them laugh, and be able to teach them was just such an amazing

thing to watch," said Ashley McDonald, a former OMS band student of Gallaher's.





McDonald said she wouldn't be where she is today without her former middle school band director. Gallaher was also her mentor. He encouraged her to become the band director at McMinn Central High School.





"It's been so inspiring to take what he taught me and use it in my own classroom," McDonald said.





Gallaher inspired students -- past and present -- to love music.





"He wasn't just our band teacher that taught us how to be musicians, he was a lifelong friend," said one student, holding a poster as Gallaher's funeral procession made a stop in front of OMS.





"When they walked in as sixth graders, he told them 'You're not middle schoolers, you're musicians'," said Kelley Burroughs, who co-directed the OMS band with Gallaher for the last 10 years.





While music was his passion, Burroughs said Gallaher's family came first.





"He was completely in love with his family. It was beautiful the way he loved his wife and his kids," she said.





Gallaher's love for his family balanced with the love for his work strikes a chord that will live on for many.





"That's something I'll really always remember," said a tearful McDonald. "He was able to do both so well."



