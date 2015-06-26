UPDATE: Missing Marion County man found
UPDATE: A Marion County man who went missing early Friday morning has been located. Marion County dispatch tells Channel 3, Mr. Grant was found along Highway 72 near exit 152 between 4:00pm and 4:30pm. A passerby saw him standing there with a fishing pole and called authorities. Mr. Grant told them he had gone fishing. He was fine except for a few scratches from walking through the woods.
Multiple agencies are searching for a missing man off Highway 72 in Marion County.
Dispatchers tell Channel 3 family members reported 67 year-old Dave Grant was reported missing around 2:45am Friday morning. He was reportedly headed to Walmart and suffers from dementia, according to authorities.
Grant was last seen in the Highway 72 area. Multiple agencies, including Marion County Sheriff's Office, STARS, South Pittsburg Police and Kimball Police are in the area looking for Grant.