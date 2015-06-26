Hamilton County Restaurant Inspectors hit the streets again this week, visiting almost 30 places that were put under the microscope.

The news this week is not good for one popular restaurant where it's an all you can eat extravaganza. A failing grade is any score lower than a 70.

This restaurant had several critical violations. If you like Ryan's Family Steakhouse on Hixson Pike you may want to tell their staff to take some greater pride in their kitchen. This is the lowest score we've had in a long time and it's a 53.

Inspectors found hot food on the buffet bar that was not hot enough and cold food on the bar that wasn't chilled properly. The walk-in coolers were not at the right temperature, the hand sink in the kitchen was blocked and employees couldn't get to it, meat in the walk in cooler was spoiled. Employees were seen multi-tasking without changing their gloves between jobs. Also, the floors, walls and equipment were dirty when they first opened in the morning. Ryan's serves up a 53. They have 10 days to correct all critical violations.

The high score of the week is a perfect score of 100, and that honor goes to a restaurant on Manufacturers Road. Hats off to Root Kitchen and Wine Bar

If you have complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110.

Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

All this summer, inspectors will continue visiting public pools.