The 2015 Athens Soap Box Derby Champions, Ashlyn Liner, Caroline Alexander, and Haylee Rodgers will represent Athens in the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships in Akron, Ohio the week of July 19 through 25th.

Alexander and Liner will be competing in the 78th First Energy All American Soap Box Derby Championship at the Athens Regional Park on July 1st and 2nd.

Caroline Alexander is representing Athens as the Super Stock Division Driver, and Ashlyn Liner will be driving in the Stock Car Division.

Haylee Rodgers will also be making the trip to Akron to represent Athens as the special needs Super Kids Division Champion and a two seater car with driver will be provided to her upon her arrival in Akron.

Champions from the United States, Germany, Canada, and New Zealand will compete for the world championship in Akron. The Soap Box Derby is the third oldest race in the United States with only the Indy 500 and the Race to Pikes Peak being older. The Athens champs advanced to the All-American by winning the 21st annual Athens local race.