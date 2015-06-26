The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the THP to help keep highways safe.

Starting this summer, law enforcement agencies will begin putting an extra emphasis on trucking safety.

The initiative comes after 17-year-old Ashlyn Lamberth was killed in a crash involving a logging truck on North Lee Highway in May. Officials say the driver of the truck, 20-year-old Cody Judd, was not properly licensed to operate the truck.

Sheriff Eric Watson says the new plan is to ensure all truck drivers are permitted behind the wheel, "We are entering into a contract with THP to work together to make sure our big trucks are safe on the road."

The inspections will be conducted through traffic stops of through temporary mobile setups on the side of the road. Sheriff Watson says officers will check to make sure trucks have passed safety inspections and that the drivers are properly licensed.

As far as the fatal crash, criminal charges are pending.