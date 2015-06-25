Former WUSY Chattanooga (US-101) General Manager Sammy George is among the 2015 class of inductees into the Country Radio Hall of Fame. The induction ceremonies were held at the Omni Hotel in Nashville Wednesday night. In addition to George, Radio inductees are Joel Raab and Mike Kennedy. The inductees in the On-Air category are Randy Carroll (KAJA/San Antonio, TX) and Karen Dalessandro (WMIL/Milwaukee, Wis.). Recording artist Dwight Yoakam received the Career Achievement Award.

During his 38-year career in radio, Sammy George handled virtually every position inside a radio station, including on-air-personality, Program Director, News Reporter, sports play-by-play announcer, Sales Executive and Director of Sales. His final 22 years in the radio business saw George serve as GM/Market Manager for US-101 from 1986 to 2008, where he led the station to 73 consecutive No. 1 rating books, nine CMA Station of the Year awards, two ACM Station of the Year trophies, NAB Crystal and Marconi Awards, plus an eight-year run as the “Chattanooga Times Free Press” Readers' Choice Award for Best Local Radio Station.

He was inducted by 2013 honoree Bill "Dex" Poindexter, longtime US-101 personality, and Clay Hunnicutt, Executive Vice President of iHeartMedia. Both were hired by George during his tenure at US-101.

George is an Alabama native who started his career in his home state before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years, including a tour in Vietnam. When he returned home, he worked in Birmingham and Montgomery before moving to Chattanooga in 1986.

At US-101 George and his band of popular air personalities gained the #1 position in the ratings with a combination of hit country music, and never-ending community service. The station has raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Hospital, and has always been at the forefront of disaster relief efforts throughout the region.