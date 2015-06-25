Former US-101 GM Sammy George welcomed into Country Radio Hall of Fame
Former WUSY Chattanooga (US-101) General Manager Sammy George is among the 2015 class of inductees into the Country Radio Hall of Fame. The induction ceremonies were held at the Omni Hotel in Nashville Wednesday night. In addition to George, Radio inductees are Joel Raab and Mike Kennedy. The inductees in the On-Air category are Randy Carroll (KAJA/San Antonio, TX) and Karen Dalessandro (WMIL/Milwaukee, Wis.). Recording artist Dwight Yoakam received the Career Achievement Award.
He was inducted by 2013 honoree Bill "Dex" Poindexter, longtime US-101 personality, and Clay Hunnicutt, Executive Vice President of iHeartMedia. Both were hired by George during his tenure at US-101.
George is an Alabama native who started his career in his home state before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years, including a tour in Vietnam. When he returned home, he worked in Birmingham and Montgomery before moving to Chattanooga in 1986.
At US-101 George and his band of popular air personalities gained the #1 position in the ratings with a combination of hit country music, and never-ending community service. The station has raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Hospital, and has always been at the forefront of disaster relief efforts throughout the region.
During his speech, he praised the station's past and current employees, his family and friends for their support during his career. He said he was grateful to have been able to serve his country in the military. He credited his radio success to hiring the right people. "It's not about me. I tried to push in the right direction, and a lot of good people helped us get there."