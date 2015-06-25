UPDATE: The Confederate Flag is no longer for sale at the Chickamauga Battlefield.

“The bookstore people have voluntarily begun to remove Confederate battle flags,” said Kim Coons, PIO, Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park.

Thursday The National Park Service informed all national parks to remove the flags from their bookstore, but for one business in Ft. Oglethorpe, folks are coming through the doors and getting the flag tattoos.

“I expect a few more people wanting to come in to do the Confederate Flag,” Al Creamer, owner Ace Tattoo.

Al Creamer owns Ace Tattoo, and says business is booming for him and other local stores that still sell it.

“I don't have an issue with the flag it's part of my heritage, of a lot of people I know, it's heritage, not hate,” Creamer says.

Chattanooga NAACP President Elenora Woods tell Channel 3, the decision of major retailers and The National Park Service to stop selling the flag shows unity.

“What we are doing overall shows that we are a great nation, and that we can pull together,” said Elenora Woods, President, Chattanooga NAACP.

Creamer says major retailers got it wrong, for refusing to sell the flag. He says he's going to continue to offer a service to those who he says want to celebrate their heritage.

“If that's how you want to feel about it, I think you have some shortcomings and you should go back and reread history,” Creamer says.

Books on the Confederacy are still on the shelves and for sale at the Battlefield.

There is an effort underway in Nashville to remove a bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee statehouse. As far as efforts to remove monuments from the Battlefield at Chickamauga, officials don't anticipate that.





PREVIOUS STORY: Tourists visiting the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park won't be able to purchase merchandise with the Confederate flag starting Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the National Park Service pledged to remove Confederate flag merchandise from its bookstores and gift shops.

The NPS became the latest retailer to stop selling items with the rebel emblem after the massacre of nine black people by a white gunman at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Confederate flags depicted in books, DVDs and other educational items will remain as long as the image cannot be physically detached, the park service said.

"We strive to tell the complete story of America," Director Jonathan Jarvis said. "All sales items in parks are evaluated based on educational value and their connection to the park. Any standalone depictions of Confederate flags have no place in park stores."

Jarvis said that the killings at Emanuel AME Church, which he noted is near Fort Sunter National Monument, had galvanized a national discussion.

He said it would be up to park superintendents and store managers to decide what fits the description of having educational value.