Expect busy roads this Fourth of July weekend
AAA defines the holiday period as July 1 through July 5. But Americans, in general, are already driving more.
The Federal Highway Administration this week announced that Americans drove 987.8 billion miles for the first four months of the year, topping the previous record - 965.5 billion - set in 2007. The government said that the nation's driving has increased steadily for 14 consecutive months.
More folks are going away this July 4 thanks to the better economy and lower fuel prices which give them more disposable income. However, Independence Day travel predictions are particularly volatile since the holiday falls on a different day of the week each year. Three- or four-day weekends see more travelers, typically.
AAA estimates that mid-range hotels this holiday will cost 6 to 8 percent more and airfare is 6 percent higher.
