A local 4-year-old girl is being credited with saving her grandfather's life as he was having a stroke.



Aliyna Collier's grandfather was babysitting her two weeks ago when he collapsed and couldn't speak.



"He didn't understand what I was saying," Aliyna said. "I said, Grandpa what are you doing? I said that twice and he didn't say anything."



Aliyna was afraid, and knew something was wrong so she called her mother at work.



"It was her on the phone and she said Grandpa needs you to come home right now and I said what's he doing? She said, he's just not talking, come home right now," her mother said.



Aliyna's mother called 911 and began rushing home. Hamilton County EMS personnel treated him on scene and transported him to the hospital where he received additional treatment for his symptoms.



Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services presented Aliyna with a Blue Ribbon Award Thursday for her quick-thinking action.



"Oh, what could I say? There's nothing to say. She saved my life," Tucker said. "That's my doll baby for life. Always was but now it's even more special.



Ken Wilkerson with Hamilton County EMS said this can serve as a good teaching point for parents.



"I think that its never too early to start working with your children, to teach your children what to do and how to help, how to take care of themselves and take care of situations. I think this is just a prime example of that," Wilkerson said.



Wilkerson said children should be able to do simple things during emergencies like identifying who they are, describing what's wrong and knowing their home address.



Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S.



F.A.S.T. is an easy way to remember the sudden signs of stroke and call 911 when spotting the signs: