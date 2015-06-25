Job Title: Multimedia Producer

Chattanooga's NBC affiliate is looking for a Multimedia Producer with a strategic eye for using digital traffic and social media engagement as a way to recruit audience for broadcast. This position presents the opportunity to lead our weekend morning newscasts with all the resources to succeed. The right producer will be a show doctor with ideas and attention to detail that make good newscasts great. If you are the best newscast producer or best web producer in your newsroom we want to hear from you.

The ideal candidate will be a positive presence in our newsroom who comes to work every single day trying to make us better than the day before.

A college degree and minimum of one-year of producing experience is preferred.

Email your resume and any relevant/public social media handles to Callie Starnes, News Director at cstarnes@wrcbtv.com .

WRCB's online application can be found here.

WRCB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.