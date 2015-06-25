Knox County school bus driver James Davenport traded a series of cryptic texts with several people throughout the day of Dec. 2, including a prostitute he was messaging when he caused a crash that killed three people.

The investigation into the crash, the results of which were released this week, shows Davenport, 48, was in the midst of a tumultuous text exchange with a woman named “Lacey” at the moment he swerved across the median and slammed into the side of a second bus on Asheville Highway.

That same cell number for “Lacey” also appears in adult advertisements for a 25-year-old Knoxville escort on backpage.com.

Davenport was Facebook friends with Lacey Victoria Easterly, 25, who was being held without bond Wednesday at the Knox County Detention Facility on charges of prostitution and failure to appear in court on an earlier charge for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to arrest warrants.