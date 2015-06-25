UPDATE: The Cleveland Police Department has arrested one of two suspects involved in a stolen debit card case. Police say two men are linked to a stolen debit card. Jonathan Sutton was arrested, (he's the suspect in the green shirt).

They are still searching for the other suspect. They say the duo used the card that was taken from a recent car burglary earlier this week at the south Cleveland Walmart.

PREVIOUS STORY

: The Cleveland Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two males wanted in connection with a stolen debit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Jenkins at 423-303-3134. Information can also be sent through the Cleveland Police Department's Facebook inbox.