UPDATE: Cleveland Police arrest one of two suspects in connection with stolen credit card
UPDATE: The Cleveland Police Department has arrested one of two suspects involved in a stolen debit card case. Police say two men are linked to a stolen debit card. Jonathan Sutton was arrested, (he's the suspect in the green shirt).
They are still searching for the other suspect. They say the duo used the card that was taken from a recent car burglary earlier this week at the south Cleveland Walmart.
PREVIOUS STORY
The duo used the card that was taken from a recent car burglary early Tuesday morning at the south Cleveland Walmart.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Jenkins at 423-303-3134. Information can also be sent through the Cleveland Police Department's Facebook inbox.
Cleveland police asks the public to remember to lock your vehicles while unattended. In addition to this car burglary, six others have been reported since Monday. Most of the vehicles were left unlocked while another vehicle's window was knocked out. Cash, credit cards and a firearm have been reported stolen. The car burglaries were reported in the area of Peerless Road, Woodlawn, Oakdale, Royal Drive, 25th Street, South Lee Hwy and APD 40.