Viewer's camera shows van spinning out of control on wet pavement
Wednesday, June 24th 2015, 11:24 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, June 24th 2015, 11:54 pm EDT
Channel 3 viewer, Gary Schroeder, sent in dash cam video of his drive to McMinnville Wednesday afternoon.
The storm had caused puddling on the roadway and he hit an area of road that caused his van to spin several times before coming to a stop. He was a little shaken but otherwise okay and the van was not damaged.