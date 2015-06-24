UPDATE

: Chattanooga police have identified the shooting victim as 18 year-old Keunte Suttles.

Suttles told police that he was walking in the area of 300 Water Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.

He went to a local hospital in a personal vehicle for examination and treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Chattanooga police are investing a shooting that happened Wednesday evening around 10:30.









Police were called when the 18-year old male victim showed up at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police he in the area of W. 42nd St and Grand Ave when he was shot by an unknown assailant in an unknown vehicle.

