UPDATE:

Authorities announced late Wednesday night that they have found the body of 5-year-old Odin Fitton.

He disappeared from his home around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. It set off a large search and rescue operation near his home in Anderson County.

Authorities said search and rescue dogs led them to a pond near Fitton's home. Divers then went in and located his body. According to authorities, it appears he drowned.

Mark Lucas of the Anderson County Sheriff's Department said in a statement early Thursday that there were 100 people involved in the search, which included multiple law enforcement agencies.

"Our thanks to the community and the neighbors who came to assist as well," Lucas said. "We also wish to thank the many others who came and were standing by, ready and willing to help if needed."

PREVIOUS STORY:

Missing 5-year old Odin Elwood Fitton was found Wednesday evening dead in a pond.









The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 5-year old Anderson County, TN boy.









Odin Elwood Fitton was last seen around 12:30pm in his front yard on June 24, 2015. Odin is a white male, 4'0” tall, weighing 55 lbs, short blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki shorts. He was not wearing any socks or shoes.









An extensive search of the area is underway, but the child has not yet been located.









Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Department at 865-457-2414 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.









Read more at

.







