Man barricades himself in house with child
Wednesday, June 24th 2015, 8:41 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, June 24th 2015, 8:41 pm EDT
A Cleveland man is behind bars after refusing to cooperate with police. Senneca Harris, 38, is charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. Police were serving a domestic assault warrant on Harris from an earlier incident, but he refused to talk to them.
Officers say Harris barricaded himself in a bedroom with one of his children. When the child began to cry, officers forced their way into the bedroom. Harris was taken into custody without further incident.