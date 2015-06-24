WASHINGTON (AP) - Stephen Strasburg pitched five shutout innings in his return from the disabled list, Anthony Rendon tied his career-high with four hits and the Washington Nationals defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Tuesday night.









Wilson Ramos added three hits for the Nationals, who have won four straight while allowing a total of four runs.









Strasburg (4-5), who missed 21 games with neck tightness, was resilient in his return. He allowed baserunners in four of five innings, but only one got as far as second base.









It was Strasburg's first scoreless start this season.









The right-hander allowed four hits and a walk while striking out six. He was lifted after throwing 94 pitches in a game that was delayed 2 hours and 12 minutes at the start by rain.







