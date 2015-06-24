FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -- As the summer temperatures heat up, so does one of Chattanooga's two vintage base ball clubs, both of which in their inaugural season.









Saturday, the Chattanooga Lightfoots won their third consecutive game after starting the season with a four game losing skid.









North Georgia's Catherine McNally, a local youth sports supporter, threw out the ceremonial first pitch between the Lightfoots and the Stuarts Creek Scouts and their league best 5 -1 record.









The game played in 90 plus degrees at the Fort Oglethorpe Polo Grounds.









We asked the Lightfoots if any had second thoughts of playing 1860's barehanded base ball in the Civil War era outfits.









" A lot of guys are starting to roll their sleeves up a little bit," says Lightfoots captain Sean McNally. " But no, its not too bad, we got the covers so we can stay down and out of the heat a little bit and we got plenty of water."









" Just trying to stay hydrated," says Lightfoots slugger Scott Herpst. " Trying to stay in the shade as much as possible, as much as you can when you're in elements like this. But you know, its part of the game and you know that getting in thats its going to be hot suring the summer so you just have to deal with it."









The Lightfoots went on to beat the Scouts, powered by a five run 1st inning to win 11 to 8.









Both the Lightfoots and Chattanooga's Mountain City Club are 3-4 so far in the 2015 and host the Nashville Maroons and Phoenix of East Nashville respectively Saturday, July 11th at Fort Oglethorpe's 6th Cavalry Museum.












