BRISTOL, VA (AP) - The Birthplace of Country Music expects to use a new $1 million donation for programming, exhibits, improvements and as a cash reserve.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports (http://bit.ly/1Iy8Wjd ) the nonprofit organization's executive director Leah Ross made the announcement Tuesday. The Birthplace of Country Music is a music tourism promotional organization.

Three local foundations agreed to jointly provide the $1 million gift over the next three years to support and solidify operations of the organization.

Ross says the foundations, which include the James W. and Frances G. McGlothlin Foundation, the McGlothin Foundation and the United Company Charitable Foundation, represent the heart of the organization's mission of education, the arts and economic impact.

Ross also says the organization plans to use half of the unrestricted money for education and new equipment.