UPDATE: What is being called a case of mistaken identity may have led to the early release of a federal inmate here in Chattanooga, Wednesday.



Rodney Akins, 49, left Silverdale Detention facility Wednesday morning, he was later found with his family in Dunlap, Tennessee.



"I just think it's scary that they're accidentally releasing inmates, you know it could have been anybody," said McKaylan Phipps, Akins' niece.



Family members tell Channel 3, Rodney Akins was told he could check out of Silverdale Detention Center. Workers gave him clothes, a commissary check and even asked him for his social security number to be sure they had the right guy.



"We take full responsibility for that. It was not CCA that made the release. it was a Hamilton County worker," said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.



Akins walked 3 miles to the nearest restaurant for a phone, then called his dad for a ride. The two grabbed McDonald's breakfast, then headed home to Dunlap.



"I can't understand how they could of done that, made that big of a mistake," said Akins' father Ronnie Akins.



Akins was reunited with his 6 year old daughter. His dad says it all felt too good to be true and it was. Family members saw the mistake reported on the news and called Silverdale. Staff put them in touch with U.S. Marshals, who picked him up.



His family tells us saying goodbye for a second time was heartbreaking



"When he left he had to hug and kiss on his little daughter and left there crying. He thought he was going to stay out until his trial in the fall I guess," said Akins' father.



Ronnie says it was the family's attorney who told him it was a case of mistaken identity and the man who was supposed to have been released looks nothing like his son.



"I think they can't tell the difference in people," said Akins' father.



Families members identified the inmate who was supposed to have been released as a black male with a similar name and age.



"We made a mistake this morning and we'll critique that to see to it that it doesn't happen again," said Mayor Coppinger.



Akins' father tells says his son had prayed to see his daughter again and although he was surprised, he didn't have any reason to believe his release was a mistake.



"When they brought him out of cell it was like 2:30 in the morning and there must of been somebody asleep and just wanting to get it over with," said Akins' father.



"I can understand making mistakes but that's a bad mistake," said Phipps.



Akins is being held on federal drug charges in connection to a large methamphetamine operation. His case is scheduled to go to trial in August.















