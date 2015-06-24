UPDATE: The maroon Ford in which authorities think a convicted sex offender was riding with a Hawkins County girl has been located, the TBI announced late Thursday. The two people, however, remain missing. Authorities also didn't say where the vehicle had been located.







The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hayleigh Wilson.Wilson is described as:









Hair Color: Black

Height: 5' 5"

Gender: Female Eye Color: Hazel

Weight: 150 Lbs

Last Seen Wearing: a sleeveless Flowery top with dark colored shorts

Wilson was last seen in the company of Benjamin "Ben" Shook, a sex offender, as was last seen at a WalMart in Marion, NC.









Shook, 41, is described as:

Height: 6' 3"

Multiple tattoos on body

Last seen wearing a blue shirt with the letters ‘Ford' written on it, dark shorts and a camouflage baseball hat

They may be traveling in a 2004 maroon Ford Explorer SportTrac, with Tennessee tags D6020D.









If you see them, please call If you spot them, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.



