News
UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for 14 year-old
The maroon Ford in which authorities think a convicted sex offender was riding with a Hawkins County girl has been located. The two people, however, remain missing.
Wednesday, June 24th 2015, 7:50 am EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, June 25th 2015, 11:51 pm EDT
UPDATE: The maroon Ford in which authorities think a convicted sex offender was riding with a Hawkins County girl has been located, the TBI announced late Thursday. The two people, however, remain missing. Authorities also didn't say where the vehicle had been located.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hayleigh Wilson.Wilson is described as:
- Hair Color: Black
- Height: 5' 5"
- Gender: Female Eye Color: Hazel
- Weight: 150 Lbs
- Last Seen Wearing: a sleeveless Flowery top with dark colored shorts
Wilson was last seen in the company of Benjamin "Ben" Shook, a sex offender, as was last seen at a WalMart in Marion, NC.
- Shook, 41, is described as:
- Height: 6' 3"
- Multiple tattoos on body
- Last seen wearing a blue shirt with the letters ‘Ford' written on it, dark shorts and a camouflage baseball hat
They may be traveling in a 2004 maroon Ford Explorer SportTrac, with Tennessee tags D6020D.
If you see them, please call If you spot them, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.