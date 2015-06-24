Good Wednesday. Hang in there! Only a couple more days of the ridiculous heat and humidity, then rain and cooler weather will start to move in.

We need to get through today and tomorrow, though. Today the high reaches 96 once again with the heat index near 100. A stray storm or two is possible, but not likely. Look for pretty much identical weather Thursday with a forecast high of 97.

Friday, a front will finally manage to break through and bring us widespread showers and storms that will last through the first half of Saturday. The high temperature Friday will be much cooler reaching "only" 90 degrees. Saturday, the air will be rain cooled and only allow for a high in the low 80s.

Saturday night into Sunday cooler and drier air will settle in. Sunday morning we will start with a low of 65. We will climb to the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Lower humidity will also help in making it much more comfortable Sunday. Monday will be a little more warm and humid, but still not bad. We will start the week with a high of 88 Monday afternoon.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 78

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 88