The Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga is trying to figure out who broke into their facility and stole a number of things needed to care for the animals. While they are insured, this puts the cash-strapped-facility in an even deeper financial hole.









"All of the animals appear to be just fine, not one is missing. So it doesn't appear to be against any of the animals," said Bob Citrullo, executive director of HES.









But things needed to take care of the animals, are nowhere to be found.









"Seems to be mostly tools, TV, computer systems things that could probably be sold fairly quickly I'd imagine," Citrullo said.









The thieves even took the air conditioning unit, leaving the shelter with no air in parts of the building, during some of the hottest days of the summer so far.









"It was in our grooming room and of course we need to do that almost daily and it's going to be really hot in there. So it appears they went after specific things," Citrullo said.









Between repairs to areas that weren't scheduled for the HES renovations and stolen items, it's putting the already struggling shelter into the hole by nearly $15,000. "We're under funded as it is and our resources go to the animals and to have someone to go in and do this, it's just a real shame. They're taking away from the work that we do," Citrullo said.









While they've got insurance, Citrullo says it won't cover to replace all of the things taken.









If you'd like to find out how you can help,

