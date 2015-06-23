The Chattanooga Zoo is getting a new troop of chimpanzees.

Seven chimps have been donated from Yerkes National Primate Research Center at Emory University, according to a news release.

The Chattanooga Zoo's new chimpanzee group will be on exhibit starting on June 27th.

The donation was made possible by the collaboration of the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan, the Yerkes National Primate Research Center, and the Chattanooga Zoo.

The Species Survival Plan is a population management organization amongst AZA accredited Zoos nationwide. The Chattanooga Zoo currently participates in over twenty SSP programs, including the chimpanzee.

“We are pleased to announce this second donation of chimpanzees, which involved Yerkes, the Chattanooga Zoo and the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan,” says R. Paul Johnson, MD, director of the Yerkes National Primate Research Center. The Chattanooga Zoo is one of 34 U.S. zoos that participate in the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan (SSP).

The Chattanooga Zoo will be offering a Members only first viewing of the new chimpanzee group on Thursday, June 25th from 5:00pm-7:00pm.

Zoo Members will have the opportunity to be the first to meet the new chimps and observe them in their new home. Membership cards will be required.

On Saturday, June 27th the Chattanooga Zoo will unveil the new chimpanzee group to the public and celebrate with a Chimpanzarie Party. From 10:00am-3:00pm, visitors will get to know these individual animals through keeper chats and “Meet & Greet” stations.