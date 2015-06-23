News
Fort O police looks for suspect in attempted armed robbery
Police in Fort Oglethorpe are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attempted to commit a strong armed robbery.
Police in Fort Oglethorpe are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attempted to commit a strong armed robbery at Mega Star convenience store at Cloud Springs Road at Scruggs Road.
The suspect fled the store in the pictured vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Palmer or Lieutenant Steve Blevins with the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department at 706-866-2512.