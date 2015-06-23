NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a study on school crime in the state.

According to the state police agency, a total of 30,232 offenses on school campuses were reported by Tennessee law enforcement agencies from 2012 to 2014.

The TBI says the number of offenses occurring in school decreased 14 percent during the study's time frame.

The study says females accounted for about 53 percent of the total victims.

The study also says simple assault was the most frequently reported offense.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn says the study's goal is to help school, government and law enforcement officials plan their crime fighting efforts.