A caddy building at Honor's Golf Course was damaged by a fire Monday night.

No one was injured in the blaze which officials say started from a gas operated washer and dryer.

Towels containing cooking grease were being laundered when the heat from the dryer started a reaction from the grease on the towels.

At about 8 p.m., an employee phoned 911 reporting a fire at 9603 Lee Highway.

When Tri-Community Volunteer firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was billowing from the caddy building behind the main clubhouse. Golf course employees were using a fire extinguisher on a fire inside the dryer. Firefighters had the fire out in a matter of minutes.