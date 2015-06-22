GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in coastal Alabama say a police dog has died after being left in a hot patrol car.

Gulf Shores Sgt. Jason Woodruff says the 3-year-old dog, Officer Mason, was part of a hurricane preparation event Thursday and the corporal who was handling the dog forgot him in the back seat afterward.

Police say the dog was taken to a veterinary clinic and later died. Authorities say the dog's handler won't face criminal charges but may face disciplinary action.

It's unclear how long the dog may have been inside the car.