MACON, GA (AP) - A Georgia man has been given a 10-year sentence for fleeing a traffic stop while a deputy's arm and torso were in his car.

The Telegraph of Macon reports (http://bit.ly/1eEfdmc) 55-year-old Walter Cornelius Smith pleaded guilty Monday to obstruction and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Authorities have Smith was stopped for speeding in March 2014 and a deputy called for backup when he smelled marijuana in Smith's SUV. Officials say Smith turned the ignition back on and tried driving away. The deputy reached into the vehicle to try turning off the ignition and fired shots into the car. Smith was arrested after a foot chase.

Prosecutor Jason Wilbanks said Smith told investigators that he fled because he had drugs in the car.

Information from: The Macon Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com