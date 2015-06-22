The Volunteer Sate has a newly re-designed website, which features the state's new logo that generated a bit of controversy when the logo was revealed in May 2015.

Tennessee Gov. Haslam announced the redesign of the state government website, TN.gov, with a new look, and claims that functionality and overall experience for Tennessee taxpayers will be better.

“TN.gov is an important resource for Tennesseans and, for a lot of people, the main way they interact with state government. We are always working to serve Tennessee taxpayers more efficiently and effectively by making that experience as customer-focused as possible,” Haslam said.

A new, behind the scenes part of the redesign is the use of a content management system (CMS). The CMS will provide a consistent look and allow different state agencies to update their own information and reference other departments.

During the redesign, departments revised their content based on feedback from customers and employees to make information more clear, relevant, concise and timely.

According to the state, features of the site include:

A simplified and streamlined navigation to reduce the time it takes for users to find information.

A consistent look across departments and applications for easier identification of and access to state services.

Embedded search engines for the full site as well as each department, enabling a user to search within the content of the website or a specific department.

An integrated map which allows users to search for schools, parks, hospitals and a number of other resources in their area.

A “help” button at the bottom of every page.