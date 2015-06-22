UPDATE: One man is dead, another facing charges after a weekend boating incident.



Officials say 21-year-old William Coker was killed when the jet ski he was riding collided with another jet ski Saturday.



The crash happened around 7 p.m. near the Island Cove Marina on Chickamauga Lake. Coker was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.



Officials say the driver of the jet ski that caused the crash had been drinking.



"This is the first fatal accident of 2015 for Lake Chickamauga and we hope it's the only one we have for the rest of the year and years to come," said TWRA officer Joseph McSpadden.



Joseph Mcspadden was one of the first responding officers to the scene, where a weekend of fun turned to tragedy. Officials say the crash involved two friends who were riding on jet skies. They crashed into each other near Harrison Bay Patton Islands area. William Coker, 21 of Collierville was here visiting college friends. Coker suffered severe injuries to his head face and neck, friends and strangers tried to save him.



"There was a passerby... they had been out pulling a tube and saw the incident and saw the young man in the water," said Officer McSpadden. "They took him upon their vessel and brought him over here to Island Cove dock."



Authorities charged Logan James Nichelson, 21, with boating under the influence. Officials say he admitted to drinking before the jet ski crash. Nichelson and his passenger were uninjured. Authorities confirmed the two men were friends. Both were wearing life vests.



"We're sorry about your loss, praying for your family... It's hard to see folks having a good time out there and then one bad decision and one instance can chance a life forever," said Russ Steward, owner of neighboring Rusty's Kayaks and Paddle Boards. "We're praying for you."



He knows all too well how dangerous the lake can be.



"You get into the water you panic... you only have a matter of minutes before drowning," he said.



Steward says life vests save lives, drinking and driving can ruin lives. TWRA officers will be out in full July Fourth weekend, expecting a big crowd. They have just one message for everyone planning to be out enjoying Tennessee lakes: Be alert, be safe.



"Don't be out there impaired, you're only going to ruin it for others or maybe ruin your life forever," Steward said.



TWRA officials say additional charges could be filed against Nichelson, pending a crash investigation. It's unclear exactly how much he had to drink or how the two jet skies collided. Nichelson is free on a $2,000 bond. TWRA is reminding everyone on the water, if you see any one at risk or putting others at risk, don't hesitate to immediately call police.











