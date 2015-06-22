Good Monday. We are looking at an even hotter set up for the first half of the week than we had this past weekend.

A big ridge of high pressure will pump in lots of hot, muggy air, but will also prevent much in the way of rainfall to start the week. Today we will get up to 96 degrees with a heat index of 98-102 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, though a stray storm may sneak through late in the day. The rain chance is only 20%.

Tuesday will be almost identical. Wednesday, the high pressure will begin to break up a bit. It will still be hot and humid with a high of 95, but we may see a few more spotty showers or storms Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be similar as the high soars to 97 degrees with scattered storms in the late afternoon. Friday we will cool a bit with a high of 90 and scattered afternoon storms.

Saturday, storms are likely as a front slides through. Saturday the high will reach 90 degrees. We will even cool to 87 for a high Sunday with a few afternoon scattered storms to round out the weekend.

David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 76

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 89

3pm... Stray Storm, 96



