News
North Georgia Family recovering after losing home In fire
Sunday, June 21st 2015, 10:33 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 22nd 2015, 5:11 am EDT
A Ringgold family is need of some help after losing their home. On June 13th, a fire destroyed the majority of a house on Hackett Drive.
Investigators say an electric cord was the source of the blaze.
Megan Horne moved in to the home only three weeks ago, along with her fiance and two kids. She says the fire destroyed everything in her living room and kitchen.
The Horne family is staying with relatives right now and are expecting a third child in a few months. If you'd like to make a donation they can be reached at 504-623-5937.