CHATTANOOGA, TN (

) -- Chattanooga's Miguel Sano and Adam Brett Walker II each hit a home run in the sixth inning to carry the Lookouts (43-25) to a 6-5 win over the Jacksonville Suns (29-40). The win was the team's 43rd of the first half which is the most by a Lookouts team in a half since 2006 when they went 44-26 in the first half under manager Jayhawk Owens.









In the first inning, Chattanooga jumped out to a one run lead against Florida Marlins pitcher Jarred Cosart.

Cosart was making his first rehab start with the team and gave up a RBI single to Travis Harrison.

After that run, he settled down and ended up striking out six in five innings.









With Cosart out of the game, the Lookouts offense got it going in the bottom of the sixth.

Mike Gonzales led off the frame with a lead off walk and was then driven in on Walker's MiLB leading 19th HR of the year.

After Walker's blast, Jairo Rodriguez and Levi Michael each recorded singles to put two men on for Miguel Sano.

Sano responded by taking the first ball deep to right field for his 13th of the season.









Now up one run, relievers Brandon Peterson (W, 1-0) and J.T. Chargois (S, 5) combined to clinch the win for Chattanooga.









After the All-Star break, the Lookouts will be in Montgomery for a five-game set before returning home to face off against division rival Birmingham for three games (7/1-7/3).







