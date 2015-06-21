OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Defending national champion Vanderbilt and Virginia will meet for the second straight year in the College World Series finals beginning Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park.









The Commodores went 3-0 in bracket play. Virginia was 3-1, securing its spot in the finals with its 5-4 win over Florida on Saturday.









Virginia will be trying to win the Atlantic Coast Conference's first national title in baseball since Wake Forest in 1955.









The Cavaliers will send Connor Jones (7-2, 3.05 ERA) to the mound against Carson Fulmer (13-2, 1.95 ERA) in Game 1. Jones went six innings and got a no-decision in a 5-3 win over Arkansas on June 13. Fulmer pitched six innings against Cal State Fullerton on June 14 and got a no-decision in a 4-3 victory.







