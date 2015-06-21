AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - In an attempt to fill vacancies in its medical examiner system, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is exploring a fellowship program with the Medical College of Georgia.

In recent a meeting with coroners and lawmakers, GBI Chief Medical Examiner Kris Sperry said that hiring qualified candidates for open positions has been problematic because forensic pathology isn't always an attractive profession. Sperry said he's lost several colleagues to better paying systems in almost two decades at the helm.

The Augusta Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/1eADERz) that Sperry said such a partnership has benefited the agency in the past, but it was discontinued in 2003.

Sperry said he hopes to sit down with Medical College of Georgia officials within the next month to discuss the possibility of renewing the fellowship program.

