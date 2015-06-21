News
Fatal wreck on Aetna Mountain in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Department is working a fatal wreck.
Sunday, June 21st 2015, 11:08 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, June 22nd 2015, 7:05 am EDT
Dispatchers tell Channel 3, one vehicle crashed overnight on Aetna Mountain. One person was killed.
That person's identity has not been released as of Sunday morning. The sheriff's department expects to release more information later on Sunday.
