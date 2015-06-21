Good Sunday. Happy Father's Day! As we welcome in the season of summer today, we will do so with a pretty substantial bout of unseasonably hot weather.

A ridge of high pressure will develop over the Tennessee Valley and all of the southeast. It will mean temps in the low 100s for many cities. For us, we will climb to about 96 this afternoon. The heat index will get just north of 100 degrees. We may see one or two thunderstorms this afternoon, but the heat and humidity will be the main thing we experience corporately today.

This week will see no relief from the heat. The average high is about 89. We will stay in the upper 90s through Tuesday. Heat index values will be 100-105. I don't expect any rain Monday or Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday will see temps stabilize a bit in the mid 90s with the heat index ranging from 98-102. We will see a few scattered showers and storms each day for the second half of the week.

For the weekend, look for temps in the low 90s with an increased chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

SUNDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 76

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 90