ATLANTA (AP) - Andrelton Simmons got four hits for the Atlanta Braves in a 6-4 win Saturday night over the New York Mets 6-4, who lost their fourth in a row and catcher Travis d'Arnaud to an elbow injury.









A.J. Pierzynski tripled, doubled and singled. He scored standing up on Pedro Ciriaco's tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, and his left leg appeared to hit d'Arnaud's left arm.









The Mets said d'Arnaud is day to day with a hyperextended left elbow. D'Arnaud, who homered and hit a two-run single earlier in the game, returned 10 days earlier from the disabled list after missing seven weeks with a broken right hand.









Williams Perez (4-0) allowed four runs on five hits in six innings.









Jason Grilli pitched around Wilmer Flores' two-out single in the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.









Jack Leathersich (0-1) lost in relief.















