ATLANTA (AP) - An independent investigation has found former Atlanta Hawks general manager Danny Ferry was not motivated by racial bias in making statements which ultimately ended his time with the team.









A letter summarizing the investigation by the Atlanta law firm Alston & Bird was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press, as was a letter from Hawks co-owner Todd Foreman to Ferry.









The Hawks agreed to a buyout of the final two years of Ferry's contract on Friday. Ferry spent this season on an indefinite leave of absence following his racially derogatory comments about potential free agent Luol Deng.









Alston & Bird partner Bernard Taylor said in the letter the review of more than 24,000 documents and 19 interviews provided no evidence of "negative bias toward Mr. Deng, his race or his country of origin."







