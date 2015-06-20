Most of the arrests police have made are for non-violent crimes. Most have posted bond and are already back out.



Police say gang members were looking to shoot rival gang leader Darius “Tankhead” Blakemore June 11.



But instead of Blakemore getting shot, two girls, ages 3 and 4, were wounded in the crossfire as they played outside the neighboring unit of Blakemore's duplex on Youngstown Road.



“It appears Blakemore was shooting from the house at [gang members] shooting from the street,” according to an internal department email.



A 3-year-old girl chased after a small puppy outside the duplex where shrapnel from the shooting injured her temple. Her small fingers touched a shattered brick that one of the bullets struck on June 11. She's fine, her mother said. They don't feel safe at home though.



Channel 3 Eyewitness News was able to confirm that a search warrant was served on Blakemore's residence nearly a month before the girls were wounded.



Officers suspect that Blakemore is dealing cocaine out of the residence. However, when they entered they only found a bottle with eight capsules and some photos when they executed the warrant.



Mayor Andy Berke's Violence Reduction Initiative has been in place for more than a year.



The city has investigated at least 60 shootings this year - a slight increase compared to the same time last year when there were 55 shootings.



Eight people have died in shootings so far in 2015. That's including one incident that has been ruled as self defense.



Internal department emails obtained by Channel 3 show police were already trying to clamp down on one of the gangs involved as part of the city's Violence Reduction Initiative before the girls were wounded.



In an internal email sent out a day before the girls were shot, Sgt. Steve Campbell writes, “Each impact player has been given the VRI message and many have had multiple arrests … However many of them do not think the rules apply to them.”



The email has a few “baseball card” information sheets of key gang members. It shows their photos, where they live and any observations that officers feel like other officers should be aware of.



“They are not getting the message and we need to make their lives miserable until they get the message,” Campbell writes in the email. “We need to show them that they do not own the streets. The community owns the streets.”



Fletcher said that means applying peer pressure to the group.



“Sometimes that means we're going to put a GPS monitor on you. They hate that. I love that. It really, really angers the gang members which shows me that it's really effective,” he said.



The program sometimes links gang members to jobs and counseling. If the shootings continue, the threat is a lengthy prison sentence.



“We are seeing results. We have made 387 arrests through VRI since the beginning of the process. Many of the gangs and group members are changing their behavior, but there are a select few who refuse to listen,” Fletcher said. “As you can see from the email you obtained, we focus intently on those individually.”



Fletcher said the department is still working on a way to follow up with people who continue to receive the message and still don't make positive changes.



“We can constantly evaluate and evolve,” he said noting that they are working with national experts to determine the best course of action.