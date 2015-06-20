Locals slide into downtown for Slide the City
Early morning showers didn't keep hundreds from lining up at the Slide the City in Downtown Chattanooga on Saturday. The 1,000 foot slip-n-slide brought a cool end to a hot day.
A little bit of rain only made the slides more slippery and the slipperier the slide, the faster you'll go.
"I'm kind of a little bit nervous, but still have fun," said Valentina Lamons. Lamons says she's had homemade slip-in-slides in her backyard, but they're only a drop in the bucket to this. "Probably because the hill is much, much longer," said Lamons.
1,000 feet of plastic and 80,000 gallons of water, ends with a smile.
For every splash, money is given back to Chattanooga, to put that same smile on the face of a child with terminal cancer.
"The wishes we grant are above and beyond and they, just like the slide the city, you just don't really think about and then it's a wish that comes time for these kids," said Catherine Fowlkes, Make-A-Wish Foundation.