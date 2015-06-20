Early morning showers didn't keep hundreds from lining up at the Slide the City in Downtown Chattanooga on Saturday. The 1,000 foot slip-n-slide brought a cool end to a hot day.

A little bit of rain only made the slides more slippery and the slipperier the slide, the faster you'll go.

"I'm kind of a little bit nervous, but still have fun," said Valentina Lamons. Lamons says she's had homemade slip-in-slides in her backyard, but they're only a drop in the bucket to this. "Probably because the hill is much, much longer," said Lamons.

1,000 feet of plastic and 80,000 gallons of water, ends with a smile.

For every splash, money is given back to Chattanooga, to put that same smile on the face of a child with terminal cancer.