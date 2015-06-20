JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Fulton County sheriff's captain was among nearly two dozen people arrested during an undercover prostitution sting in Clayton County.

Clayton police spokeswoman Noel Robinson tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/1QIPf21 ) Walter Lee White was swept up late Friday in "Operation Summer Heat," which targeted prostitution and underage alcohol sales.

White was booked into the Clayton County jail on a prostitution-pandering charge. It wasn't immediately clear Saturday whether he had a lawyer.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan told the newspaper White was "talking with internal affairs." She said he's worked for the sheriff's office more than 20 years.

Police said 12 men were arrested and charged with pandering during the sting, and 10 women were charged with prostitution. Additionally, 23 businesses were cited for underage alcohol sales.

