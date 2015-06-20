News
East Texas firefighter fired after Charleston shooting post
A volunteer firefighter from East Texas was terminated Friday after a post the man allegedly made in response to the deadly Charleston, S.C. shooting.
Saturday, June 20th 2015, 12:37 pm EDT
Updated:
Saturday, June 20th 2015, 12:46 pm EDT
MABANK, Texas — A volunteer firefighter from East Texas was terminated Friday after a post the man allegedly made in response to the deadly Charleston, S.C. shooting.
On their Facebook page early Friday afternoon, the Mabank Fire Department said Kurtis Cook was "terminated" and "trespassed from all Mabank Fire Department property" after an investigation into allegations against the volunteer firefighter.
According to a KLTV.com report, Cook was accused of making a post on a South Carolina newspaper's Facebook page that said Dylann Roof "needs to be praised for the good deed he has done."
Just before noon, the Mabank Fire Department made this post:
The Mabank Fire Department Command Staff is in the process of investigating the allegations being made of Firefighter Kurtis Cook. The Command Staff wants the public to know that the MFD takes these allegations seriously and will take the appropriate actions.
Read more at WBIR.