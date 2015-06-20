MABANK, Texas — A volunteer firefighter from East Texas was terminated Friday after a post the man allegedly made in response to the deadly Charleston, S.C. shooting.



On their Facebook page early Friday afternoon, the Mabank Fire Department said Kurtis Cook was "terminated" and "trespassed from all Mabank Fire Department property" after an investigation into allegations against the volunteer firefighter.



According to a KLTV.com report, Cook was accused of making a post on a South Carolina newspaper's Facebook page that said Dylann Roof "needs to be praised for the good deed he has done."