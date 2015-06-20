Good Saturday. If you are hoping for no rain today, you may get your wish after this morning. As the remnants of Bill move by to our north today, we will be on the southern end of that low pressure system.

That is producing scattered showers and storms this morning. As we move through the afternoon, that low will be to our east, and that is where the focal point of any showers and storms will be as well.

Your afternoon will be hot and muggy, but little to no rain. It will also be a little breezy with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. With the chance for afternoon storms diminished, we will see temps climbing into the low 90s today with the heat index ranging from 95-98 degrees.

Sunday marks Father's Day, the official first day of summer, and the beginning of a pretty big heat wave. We will see the high reaching 96 Sunday.

It will stay in the mid to upper 90s through next week. The humidity will be high with heat index values ranging from 100-105 degrees.

High pressure will be in control next week, and that means a very little chance of any significant rainfall through at least the first half of the week.

David Karnes

SATURDAY:

8am... Scattered Storms, 77

Noon... Storms Ending, 85

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 90

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 89