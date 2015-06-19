With Riverbend now a memory, Chattanooga will host another major music festival this weekend. Since 1999, WRCB radio partner J103 has put on the largest Christian music festival in the Greater Chattanooga area. The 17th annual event, JFEST 2015, will be Saturday at Camp Jordan. Music fans come each year from all over Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and many other states for the event at Camp Jordan Park.

VIDEO: Jfest Preview



Ten artists will perform over the 12-hour period on Saturday, finishing with some of the biggest names in Christian music. Grammy-winning musicians For King & Country are the main act but will not end the show. Following the fireworks at dark, Jfest continues with Capital Kings, an electronic dance and hip hop duo.



Tickets for JFEST are $20 at the gate. Children 10 and under are free. For more details on tickets click here.



Music Lineup